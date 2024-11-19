ZMC Acquires Leading Semiconductor Silicon Solutions and Services Company Pure Wafer

Private equity firm ZMC has announced via press release that it has acquired a controlling stake in Pure Wafer, the largest semiconductor silicon solutions and services company in the United States.

The investment will leverage Pure Wafer’s six key, synergistic silicon services and solutions businesses: silicon wafer reclaim, thin-films, parts cleaning, wafer brokerage, wafer management and specialty foundry services. With the acquisition by ZMC, Pure Wafer will undertake a new growth phase with substantial investments in capacity expansion across its U.S. wafer operations, including advanced technology and tooling to meet the demand of top semiconductor original equipment makers (OEMs) and the semiconductor integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) they serve.

The semiconductor industry is expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2030 powered by demand for a diverse range of disruptive technologies and emerging applications – from AI, autonomous and electric vehicles, and high-performance computing to 6G and autonomous machines. The SEMI trade association expects 109 new wafer fabs to be commissioned by 2026 to support this growth with many being set up in the United States. Additional semiconductor wafer fabs will be required by the end of the decade to meet the heightened demand for AI chips in the U.S.A. As a leading provider of unique silicon solutions in North America, Pure Wafer is positioned to help support this demand.

“A shared vision and an understanding of the commitment needed to drive a winning growth plan underpins this inspiring new partnership,” commented S. Mark Borowicz, CEO, Pure Wafer. “ZMC’s investment in advanced technology, operational capabilities and equipment to drive growth will help us extend our industry leadership and enhance our unique silicon solutions offerings to more quickly meet the demand from new and existing semiconductor customers.”

“Worldwide semiconductor demand is surging, and we are excited to support Pure Wafer’s expansion plan to meet this moment,” said Andrew Vogel, co-chief investment officer and managing partner at ZMC. “The investment in Pure Wafer emanates from ZMC’s thematic focus on the explosion of data stemming from technological innovation. We are impressed with what the team at Pure Wafer has built, its continued focus on technological innovation and strong industry leadership. We are excited to partner with them in this next growth phase.”

TD Cowen served as Pure Wafer’s exclusive financial advisor, with Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP providing legal counsel. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to ZMC.