Clay Lacy Aviation Breaks Ground on Orange County FBO, Largest Private Infrastructure Investment in John Wayne Airport History

Clay Lacy Aviation Team with Members of Orange County Board of Supervisors, John Wayne Airport, Orange County Airport Commission, and Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Left to Right: Alex Scott, SNA FBO General Manager, Clay Lacy; Buddy Blackburn, FBO Chief Business Officer, Clay Lacy; Dave Lamb, Chief Executive Officer, Clay Lacy; Charlene Reynolds, Airport Director, John Wayne Airport; Katrina Foley, Supervisor, Fifth District, County of Orange; Brian Kirkdoffer, Owner and Chairman, Clay Lacy; Jeff Hallock, Undersheriff, Orange County Sheriff’s Department; Brad Wright, Chief Financial Officer, Clay Lacy; Susan Dvorak, OC Airport Commissioner, Bruce Junor, OC Airport Commissioner

The World’s First ISI Envision Gold-Certified FBO Will Advance Sustainable Operations, Create Aviation Careers, House Orange County Sheriff’s Department Air Support Facility

Clay Lacy Aviation began a new era of investment, service and commitment to Orange County aviation and the communities it serves. The 57-year-old private aviation services provider broke ground on a sustainability-focused Fixed-Base Operations (FBO) development facility at John Wayne Airport (SNA).

The FBO, aircraft management, maintenance and charter services provider will redevelop its existing 14 acres on the airfield and establish the world’s first ISI Envision Gold-Certified FBO by the Institute of Sustainable Infrastructure, creating 180 jobs, investing in the local economy and workforce, as well as constructing a new purpose-built home for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) Air Support Unit.

“I’m so honored today to be standing here to break ground and celebrate what will be one of the finest FBOs and aviation facilities in the world,” said Brian Kirkdoffer, owner and chairman of Clay Lacy Aviation. “This development is an investment in the future of Orange County, making it stronger and more competitive on the world stage, attracting and retaining great businesses.”

Kirkdoffer added, “It will enhance and support the entire aviation ecosystem and pay it forward to the next generation of aviators and aviation professionals to live, to work and to thrive here in Orange County. This development is an investment in new and emerging air mobility technologies that will put Orange County at the forefront of the aviation industry with thoughtfully better, sustainable facilities.”

The development includes 41,800 square feet of offices and a passenger terminal, four hangars totaling 145,000 square feet and a 6.7-acre ramp area. The Gensler-designed development will be certified carbon-neutral focusing on sustainable features and operations, including solar panel provisions, EV charging and efficient building design to reduce its environmental footprint. It will include high-capacity electric aircraft charging to support ultra-quiet, emissions-free flight on all-electric and hybrid electric aircraft, while also continuing to supply a steady stream of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for conventional aircraft.

“Clay Lacy is the first of three fixed-based operators at the airport who will help us transform the entire landscape of John Wayne Airport,” said Charlene Reynolds, airport director. The large public-private “collective investment not only helps our community, but our regional economy, as well. That means jobs and opportunities for our communities.”

An active participant in educational and career development programs in all of its communities, Clay Lacy Aviation further supported the next generation of aviators in Southern California. It presented a $15,000 annual scholarship to Orange Coast College’s School of Aviation Science for students pursuing their flying certificates. It has contributed more than $90,000 since the partnership began in 2018.

“I’m especially excited about the partnership that Clay Lacy has with the expansion of our scholarships for aviators of the future,” said Katrina Foley, Orange County supervisor, fifth district. “We’re so grateful that we have OCC right in our backyard ... and that Clay Lacy is taking a leadership position to make sure we have future pilots that are trained with exceptional skills.”

Another highlight will be the first purpose-built home for the OCSD Air Support Unit’s fleet of helicopters, department personnel and maintenance operations. The new facility will make it easier for the air support unit to respond to more than 2,000 service calls each year.