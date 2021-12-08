Owner/Managing Director

Chase Consulting Group

Cassandra Chase is a local business owner and social entrepreneur committed to providing marginalized communities with opportunities and essential resources. She is best known for co-creating solutions to help underserved communities thrive and grow by implementing various education, leadership, and social reform initiatives. Chase currently serves as the coordinator for Empowerment Congress, a distinctive and deliberate national model of civic engagement built on the core principles of participatory democracy, reciprocal accountability, and intentional civility.