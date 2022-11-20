Cindy Tsai, M.D.

Founder

Cindy Tsai MD

Dr. Cindy Tsai is an award-winning board-certified internal medicine physician who transitioned to entrepreneurship over a year ago to make a bigger impact empowering people to live happier, healthier lives. Her business is a life coaching practice that takes an integrative mind-body-spirit approach to wellness, combining the art and science of healing. Dr. Tsai is trained in a wide range of solution-oriented therapeutic modalities and now emphasizes taking an integrative approach to wellness. She is also a bestselling author, mindfulness teacher, speaker and wellness/life coach.