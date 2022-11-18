Private Wealth Advisor

Strategic View Advisors

During Mollie Kaiser’s 15 years in the finance industry, she has worked in investment management at notable financial institutions such as Bernstein Global Wealth Management and Credit Suisse. While investment management satisfied one aspect of the client’s financial needs, she found herself interested in a more comprehensive approach, which led her to join Strategic View Advisors in 2016, where she is now a private wealth advisor. Kaiser has played a crucial role in shaping the firm, both in terms of procedures and people.