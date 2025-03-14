Rocket Lab USA to Acquire German Aerospace Contractor

Long Beach-based Rocket Lab USA Inc. announced a deal to acquire Mynaric, a German manufacturer of satellite components, in a deal that could be valued at up to $150 million. The initial purchase price would be $75 million with the potential to increase by an additional $75 million based on future revenue targets.

“Rocket Lab is pursuing every part of the space value chain. We launch our own rockets, we build satellites in constellation volumes, and now we’re closing in on the final step and most valuable part of the space economy – operating our own constellations to provide data and services from space using our newly announced Flatellite spacecraft,” said Peter Beck, chief executive of Rocket Lab, in a statement.

Mynaric is a leading provider of laser optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. The company is based in Gilching, Germany. Mynaric is already a subcontractor to Rocket Lab and the companies share many customers, which strengthened the prospects for this acquisition. The deal could close by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval.