California Attorney General Rob Bonta recently led 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Pharmaceutical Res. & Manufacturers of Am. v. Stolfi in support of laws that increase drug price transparency.
Aug. 25, 2024
The State of California recently sent letters to eight major pharmacy chains as well as five health data companies, reminding the companies of their obligations to comply with California’s Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA).
Aug. 25, 2024
The office of California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta recently issued a consumer alert to help protect California service members, veterans and their family members from targeted common scams and fraud.
Aug. 25, 2024
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) recently published final guidance on harassment in the workplace, “Enforcement Guidance on Harassment in the Workplace.”
Aug. 25, 2024
NEA-led investment, the largest transaction ever in cloud legal technology, includes participation from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Sixth Street Growth, CapitalG and Tidemark.
Aug. 25, 2024
While consumer protection cases have been on an overall decline over most of the past decade, there was an increase in general consumer protection cases, class action cases, TCPA cases and data breach cases last year.
Aug. 25, 2024
Here is an easy-to-follow guide any employee should take after an on-the-job injury.
Aug. 25, 2024
A landmark year in consumer protection, the state has almost two dozen laws that will go into effect, impacting several sectors.
Aug. 25, 2024
The lawsuits increased by over half in 2023 and may increase even more in 2024.
Aug. 25, 2024
Gould School of Law, the law school at the University of Southern California, has introduced an on-campus certificate specialization in Law and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Aug. 22, 2024