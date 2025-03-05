Sidley Expands Regulatory and Enforcement Capabilities, Adding Partner Jason Mills to Los Angeles Office

Sidley has announced that Jason Mills and Alana Genderson have joined the firm’s Regulatory and Enforcement group as partners in the Environmental practice in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., respectively. Mills and Genderson join from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, where they were co-leaders of the firm’s workplace health and safety practice.

Mills, who will be based in Los Angeles, is a United States Marine Corps veteran and trial lawyer. His trial experience extends to both Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) proceedings and high-level employment litigation. On the OSHA front, Mills represents employers in the defense of federal and state citations including workplace incident response and whistleblower claims. He also litigates every aspect of employment-related claims at every employee level, from front-line worker to company executive.

Mills has tried before juries a multitude of high-stakes complicated employment claims alleging wrongful termination and discrimination. His track record of success extends to state and federal jury trials, bench trials, arbitral forums and administrative proceedings. Mills also defends employers against wage and hour putative class actions. In addition to his robust practice of trial court litigation, he has also argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and the California Courts of Appeal.

Genderson, as part of her workplace health and safety practice, works closely with employers to develop and strengthen their compliance programs. She regularly visits client worksites to manage U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), state and public health department investigations.

“Jason and Alana have deep experience with federal and state OSHA regulators and are recognized nationally for their record in aggressively defending matters,” said Stephen Cohen, global practice leader of Sidley’s Regulatory and Enforcement group and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “They are widely recognized for their OSHA experience - including incident response, follow-on enforcement and litigation - and will complement our environmental team and our clients across industries.”

“Jason and Alana have deep relationships with a number of our current clients and are a great addition to our Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. offices,” said Kristin Graham Koehler, managing partner of Sidley’s Washington, D.C. office and a member of the firm’s Management Committee. “In addition to their OSHA specialization, Jason will support the growth of our labor and employment team in California, and Alana’s active crisis management practice will benefit clients during critical periods for their business.”