Willkie Names Douglas C. Emhoff Partner

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has announced that Douglas C. Emhoff has joined the firm as a partner. Emhoff returns to private practice after serving as Second Gentleman of the United States. He brings more than three decades of serving as a litigator, trial lawyer and trusted counsel to clients and global business leaders as well as extensive experience representing the United States around the world, to Willkie’s broad corporate and litigation platforms.

Emhoff’s practice will focus on advising corporations, boards of directors and individuals on their most consequential business challenges, sensitive investigations and complex litigation, including matters with significant reputational concerns that are international in scope, and emerging legal issues across industries and sectors. He will split his time between Los Angeles and New York.

“Doug’s leadership and his service as a trusted counselor to many global business leaders across a broad range of industries as well as his extensive legal expertise and business acumen, make him a tremendous asset,” said firm chairman Thomas Cerabino. “We’re thrilled to be adding Doug to the Willkie partnership during this period of transformational firm growth.”

“I am delighted to be joining Willkie, where I am looking forward to working alongside trusted and innovative legal counselors,” said Emhoff. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this talented and collaborative team.”

Emhoff most recently served as Second Gentleman of the United States, where his broad portfolio included traveling around the world representing the United States, including at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and numerous other diplomatic events, and leading the administration’s work combatting antisemitism. In addition, he used his extensive legal background to advocate for equal access to legal aid and the removal of legal barriers in the justice system and served as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center teaching a course on entertainment law. Prior to his time as a public servant, Mr. Emhoff practiced law for nearly 30 years, serving as a trusted advisor to companies and leaders in business and technology hubs around the world, managing high-profile disputes and solving complex problems across entertainment, media, sports, technology and business.

“Doug is trusted by business leaders around the world who have counted on him over the years as an advisor and counselor as they have navigated some of the most complex and dynamic challenges in high-stakes situations,” said Matthew Feldman, chairman of the firm. “His deep knowledge of global markets, policy and the law will be an invaluable resource to our firm’s teams and our clients.”

Willkie’s litigation department has a national and international practice representing major U.S. and non-U.S. financial services companies, accounting firms, insurance and reinsurance companies and brokers, media companies, and individuals in complex commercial and class-action litigation.