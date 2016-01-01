Member

Mintz

UC Berkeley School of Law

Bankruptcy

Starting as an associate in Mintz’s Bankruptcy and Restructuring group in 2009 and elevated to partner in 2019, Abigail “Abby” O’Brient has risen to the top in the high-demand male-dominated commercial bankruptcy practice due to her ability to lead successful trial teams and guide buyers in distressed transactions. She maintains a wide-ranging insolvency and litigation practice, representing secured and unsecured creditors in bankruptcy cases and other insolvency proceedings, purchasers and sellers of distressed assets, bankruptcy trustees and receivers. In the past year, Abby has represented a number of creditors in various high-profile bankruptcy cases. In addition, O’Brient has been a key member of the Mintz team which has developed a significant practice representing liquidating trustees, litigation trustees and other post-confirmation fiduciaries.