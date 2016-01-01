Partner

King & Spalding LLP

Stanford Law School

Litigation

Few attorneys – and even fewer persons of color or openly queer attorneys – are on speed dial for a broad swath of the tech industry. Yet this was Albert Giang’s vision for a one-of-a-kind practice, and he has become a “go-to” counsel for heavy-hitters and disruptive startups alike, including innovators in the gig economy, e-commerce, telemedicine, and social media. He has represented prominent tech companies with home bases in Southern California on their most pressing legal issues and cases. He has built a practice that combines cutting-edge legal expertise, high-profile clientele, and reputation for professional excellence, especially within the tech industry. Perhaps there is no better indication of his visionary practice than the “who’s who” of tech disrupters who count Giang as a trusted legal advisor.