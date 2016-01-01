Arameh O’Boyle

Member

Mintz

Pepperdine University

Litigation

Arameh Zargham O’Boyle, member at Mintz, is a trailblazer and is the first female partner in the firm’s growing Los Angeles office. In her 16 years of practice, O’Boyle has become one of the most sought-after attorneys that product innovators and manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, medical device, personal care and cosmetic sectors rely on when faced with potential or actual litigation. She concentrates her practice on defending companies in product liability litigation. She counsels manufacturers and distributors on various issues arising throughout a product’s life cycle, including product development, market launch, regulatory compliance, and document retention/management issues. She represents life sciences companies in complex mass tort litigation. Currently she represents a leading international medical device manufacturer in product liability and other general litigation throughout California and other jurisdictions.