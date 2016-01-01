Partner

Best Best & Krieger LLP

University of Southern California School of Law

Litigation

Los Angeles-based Best Best & Krieger LLP partner Christopher Pisano’s litigation practice was already unique with many of his clients being California public agencies involved in a wide range of litigation matters. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this niche practice grew even more as he quickly pivoted to representing public agencies in pandemic-related litigation regarding various issues, from “Hero Pay” ordinances, to business shutdown and restriction orders, to jail inmate rights. Already a go-to leader in the State on public law disputes, Pisano is now breaking new legal ground in successfully defending local agencies in their efforts to address the myriad of health, safety and economic crisis their communities are facing during the pandemic.