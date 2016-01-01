Daniel A. Rozansky

Partner

As lead attorney for SA&M’s Media and Entertainment Litigation practice, Daniel Rozansky is at the forefront of Hollywood’s most high-stakes disputes. Rozansky has been listed as a top entertainment and media litigator in Chambers USA and in Variety’s annual “Legal Impact Report.” He is on the Board of Directors of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers and serves as the co-chair of the Courts Committee. He recently served as lead counsel for a film producer and related entities in a dispute over motion picture financing rights for a film after COVID threatened the film’s production schedule. Rozansky is also on the Board of Directors at Vista del Mar, a non-profit organization that provides comprehensive, family-centered social, educational and behavioral health services.