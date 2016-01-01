Trial Lawyer

The deRubertis Law Firm, APC

Loyola Law School

Labor & Employment

During the last few years, David deRubertis has been lead counsel in single-plaintiff employment settlements totaling almost $55 million, with an average settlement of over $2 million for individual employment cases. In the employment class action arena, deRubertis has secured sizeable confidential pre-litigation resolutions in matters such as #MeToo cases and high-level executive whistleblowing cases. He has also continued his aggressive pursuit of changing the workplace for the better for workers at large corporations in ongoing litigation. He is representing an Oscar-winning actress in her quest for equal pay against a major streaming service. Plus, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has taken a leading role among plaintiff-employment lawyers in the explosion of free webinars and CLE events to help the profession during this unprecedented time.