Partner and Co-Chair of the Content, Media, and Entertainment Practice

Jenner & Block

University of Pennsylvania

Entertainment

David Singer is co-chair of Jenner & Block’s nationally recognized Content, Media, and Entertainment Practice and a member of the firm’s Intellectual Property, Trade Secrets, Antitrust, and Litigation Practices. He has represented major motion picture studios, broadcast and cable television networks, live entertainment promoters, newspapers, book publishers, marketing agencies, technology companies, and biotech firms. He counsels and represents clients in many areas, including copyright, trade secrets, trademarks, antitrust, right of publicity, and complex commercial disputes. Singer has also represented large websites. He successfully defended claims in seminal litigation involving user-generated content and the Communications Decency Act and one of the first antitrust cases brought against a large social media network. He regularly provides production and distribution advice to major studios and television networks.