Founding Partner

Meyer Olson Lowy Meyers

Whittier College School of Law

Litigation

Felicia R. Meyers is a Los Angeles high-asset divorce attorney who handles high-asset and high-conflict divorce and custody matters. Meyers’ work with the firm focuses primarily on complex litigation and trials, leveraging her extensive experience as a civil litigator prior to MOLM. She has led successful legal efforts relating to cutting-edge family law issues such as international move-away cases, custody cases and high-assets cases. Over the past several years, Meyers has been involved in diverse, complex trials in courtrooms across California. Meyers is the former chairperson of the Family Law Section of the Beverly Hills Bar Association and recipient of the President’s Award for outstanding work in that role.