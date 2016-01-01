Finalist: Adam Wergeles

Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Adam Wergeles is executive vice president and general counsel for Leaf Group, a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Previously, Wergeles served as executive vice president of business and legal affairs and general counsel for Serviz, Inc., a technology start-up that connects consumers with home service professionals. Previously, he spent seven years as the chief legal officer at ReachLocal, where he was instrumental in ReachLocal’s IPO and its rapid domestic and international expansion. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College.