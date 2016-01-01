Finalist: Amy Lerner Hill

Deputy General Counsel

City National Bank

Loyola Law School

Amy Lerner Hill started her career as a commercial litigator at the law firm of Jeffer, Mangels, Butler & Mitchell LLP where she worked on a wide range of litigation matters and provided counsel to clients in numerous industries. After ten years at the firm, Hill went to City National Bank and special assets group, supporting litigation, workouts, bankruptcy, and collection. After a few years at City National Bank, she volunteered to take on additional responsibilities that took her back to her litigation roots, including the oversight of the bank’s retention policies and eDiscovery program. She is now deputy general counsel at City National Bank, where she oversees a team of lawyers and legal professionals who advise on a wide range of subject matters, including litigation and investigations, regulatory enforcement, information governance and privacy, intellectual property, bank operations, and special assets/bankruptcy.