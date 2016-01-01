Finalist: Archie Iskaq

Corporate Counsel

Microsoft

Chapman University School of Law

Archie Iskaq is corporate counsel at Microsoft supporting the company’s US Enterprise Commercial Business, consisting of a group of over 2,250 sales, marketing, technical, and services professionals who aid Microsoft’s largest customers and are responsible for delivering $17 billion-plus in revenue. Iskaq joined Microsoft in 2018 and is involved in shaping, negotiating, and closing large and complex cloud computing, artificial intelligence, professional services, software licensing, and Internet of Things solutions contracts with major commercial customers and partners spanning several industries, including high-tech, media and entertainment, retail, manufacturing, automotive, energy and gaming. He is grateful to be able to work every day on critical issues at the intersection of law, business and technology. Iskaq is also passionate about giving back to the community and has been involved in expanding Microsoft’s pro bono efforts in the Southern California region by working with the Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) organization.