Finalist: Beverly See

Senior Corporate Counsel

Audible Inc.

UC Berkeley School of Law

Beverly See joined Amazon’s Audible in 2015 as one of its first attorneys dedicated to Audible’s Original Content initiative. This initiative responded to consumers’ interest in discovering original scripted and unscripted audio experiences that showcase the best in storytelling in addition to listening to Audible’s vast audiobook offerings. Since 2015, See has played a lead in-house counsel role in designing and supporting the infrastructure that has contributed to Audible’s ability to exponentially grow and scale its global Original Content business. She has also regularly advised Audible on complex and ambiguous issues of first impression as it developed relationships with key players in the entertainment, media, and publishing industries to reimagine what audio experiences can mean for audiences. Since See joined Audible, Original Content has become one of the primary pillars of Audible’s business with hundreds of new Originals offered each year across a multitude of genres.