Finalist: Gracye Cheng

Gracye Cheng has served as general counsel and senior vice president at GoodRx since October 2019 and has been with the company since November 2014. Previously, Cheng served as vice president of legal and business development. Cheng holds an A.B. from Harvard College and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. She oversees all aspects of the business and played a key role in leading the company from a small startup through its highly successful IPO last September. Since then, she has overseen the acquisitions of HealthiNation, RxSaver and ScriptCycle, as well as established the deals behind the company’s Manufacturing Solutions business.