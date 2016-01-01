Finalist: Jessica Zetley

General Counsel

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families

University of Wisconsin

Casa Pacifica is a residential treatment facility and off-campus provider of services to abused, neglected, mentally ill and emotionally disturbed children in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. As its general counsel, Jessica Zetley runs the agency’s legal and compliance function, protects it against third-party claims and predatory wage and hour litigation, works hard to maintain Casa Pacifica’s strict compliance with licensing regulations in a highly-regulated environment, and recently guided the agency through construction of a recent major expansion of its campus. As if that weren’t enough, Zetley has also been instrumental in advising Casa Pacifica’s executive leadership in working through the incredibly challenging conditions created by COVID-19. She is a trusted advisor to Casa Pacifica’s CEO and board of directors, who perceive and are grateful for her passionate dedication both to the agency and, most importantly, to the children and families it serves.