Finalist: Rachel Nosowsky

There are counsel who focus on protecting you from error. Others are committed to helping you achieve a goal. Then, there are a few, like Rachel Nosowsky, who take their knowledge in both domains to help design solutions. She is an outstanding resource and beacon for the leaders of the largest public health system in California, serving as an advocate for its challenging three-fold mission: providing access for all persons to the best clinical care; training the diverse California healthcare workforce of the future; and making discoveries so care across the state and nation is even better tomorrow than it is today. Nosowsky joined UC Legal - Office of the General Counsel in 2010. She specializes in the area of research and clinical trials, with a focus on human research protections, FDA regulation, industry-academic relations and related fraud and abuse and conflict of interest matters, reimbursement, health privacy, biobanking, data repositories, compliance and misconduct.