Finalist: Sabina Clorfeine

Assistant General Counsel

Southern California Gas Company

University of Southern California

Sabina Clorfeine is a leading voice in the legal community. She is a results-oriented leader who searches for strategic solutions and partners with senior business leaders in order to solve complex and high-profile legal, regulatory and compliance issues. In her current role at SoCalGas, Clorfeine manages significant high-profile litigation and regulatory matters. Most recently, her work has been representing SoCalGas in litigation and regulatory matters related to the Aliso Canyon incident in 2015. She is also at the forefront of SoCalGas’ net zero energy plan, which includes moving into renewable gases and hydrogen. In the community, she has headed up various Southeast Asian Bar Associations, and she speaks on industry panels, including a recent panel at the CMCP Women of Color Conference.