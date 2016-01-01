Finalist: Scott Lyon, Esq.

Vice President and Senior Counsel

Wells Fargo

Vanderbilt University

Scott Lyon, Esq., who serves as vice president and senior counsel for Wells Fargo, focuses his practice on technology, cybersecurity and data privacy, assisting his business partners to evaluate and implement effective privacy and data management practices. Prior to his transition to in-house counsel, Lyon’s representative experience has included litigation and transaction assistance on behalf of information technology and electronic banking companies, as well as assisting innovative start-ups. His background also includes assisting clients with incident response management, developing and deploying privacy-enhancing technologies, information security architecture, confidential audits and internal investigations, as well as defending companies that are the subject of regulatory investigations. Outside of the office, Lyon enjoys assisting non-profit organizations promoting cybersecurity education and awareness.

