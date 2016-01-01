Finalist: Yemi Adeyanju, Esq.

Vice President, Senior Corporate Counsel

Providence St. Joseph Health

Yemi Adeyanju is vice president and senior corporate counsel at Providence St. Joseph Health, a health system that uses its voice to advocate for vulnerable populations and needed reforms in health care while remaining committed to high-quality, compassionate health care for everyone, regardless of coverage or ability to pay. Adeyanju is an exceptional healthcare and corporate law attorney with over 16 years of experience in hospital operations, physician practices, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance (including Federal and State fraud and abuse laws like the Stark Law, Anti-kickback Statute, False Claims Act, Civil Monetary Penalties Law, HIPAA, EMTALA, etc.), corporate compliance and advising on hospital and health system policies and procedures.

