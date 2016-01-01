Gabriel Duarte

Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Litigation

When advising high-net-worth individuals and families on the planning and administration of multimillion-dollar trusts and estates, Gabriel R. Duarte provides strategic counsel to preserve clients’ legacies and honor their wishes on transferring wealth to the next generation. Appreciated as a clear communicator who easily connects across multiple generations, Duarte is particularly effective with the administration of sophisticated trusts, including those involving family offices and those invested heavily in real estate. His dual strengths in estate planning and post-death trust administration inform his counsel to trustees, prominent entrepreneurs and families. Additionally, Duarte represents corporate fiduciaries in administering complex trusts. Many of his clients have intricate real property assets, ranging from residences and multifamily apartment complexes to shopping centers and office buildings.