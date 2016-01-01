Senior Director & General Counsel, Small Business

Dun & Bradstreet

Southwestern University Law School

Hadiss Sisson is not a typical in-house attorney or general counsel. She is a legal business affairs partner, bridging the traditional gap between sales, product and marketing, bringing legal expertise to each function in a partner-like way. After a successful run in the entertainment law field, she entered the world of data, product, and technology at Dun & Bradstreet, where she has been thriving for the past ten years working directly with product, technology, and marketing teams to create and launch products that help small businesses. A major factor in her decision to take this role was the opportunity to give back to the small business community by helping them find and use products that serve their needs and address their challenges. As the lead small business attorney for Dun & Bradstreet, Sisson is responsible for product parity, messaging and enablement and works diligently to ensure that all teams are serving the end customer.