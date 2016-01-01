Partner

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Whittier Law School

Intellectual Property

Heather Antoine is a partner and chair of Stubbs Alderton & Markiles’ Trademark & Brand Protection practice and co-chair of the Privacy & Data Security practice group. Antoine’s practice is focused on protecting a company’s intellectual property. Her practice includes trademark clearance and selection, domestic and foreign trademark prosecution, enforcement, proceedings before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB), licensing, trade secret protection, copyright, rights of publicity, domain name disputes, and counseling on brand and IP strategy. Heather believes in supporting companies at each stage - from due diligence when choosing a name, to ongoing brand management, to ensuring portfolios are safeguarded and ready for sale. She is also focused on guiding businesses through the ever-expanding patchwork of privacy laws, both domestically and internationally.