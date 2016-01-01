Founding Partner

Andrade Gonzalez LLP

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Henry H. Gonzalez is a founding partner at Andrade Gonzalez LLP, one of the top minority-owned litigation boutiques in the Los Angeles area. Gonzalez began his legal career focusing his practice on a wide array of commercial litigation, complex and mass torts, and white-collar criminal matters. Gonzalez has expanded his practice to include the defense of public entities, insurance coverage, labor and employment matters, and litigating trademark, misappropriation of trade secrets, and unfair business practices disputes. He has first- and second-chaired numerous jury and bench trials and has been part of trial teams that have obtained multi-million-dollar verdicts in commercial litigation and employment matters, including first chairing several federal court trials that resulted in multi-million-dollar verdicts for his clients for trademark and copyright infringement.