Honoree: Aline Taireh

Executive Vice President & U.S. General Counsel

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Brooklyn Law School

Aline Taireh is the executive VP & U.S. general counsel of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), one of the world’s preeminent developers and operators of flagship shopping centers and lifestyle destinations, with a portfolio valued at $68.8 billion (as of December 31, 2020). In her role, Taireh advises the company on all aspects of shopping center and airport operations, property acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, secured and unsecured financing transactions, litigation, employment and all other legal process and matters. She also serves on the supervisory board of the publicly listed Dutch holding company comprising part of URW’s corporate structure. URW has undergone a massive transformation since Unibail-Rodamco’s acquisition of Westfield in June 2018. The transaction created significant opportunities and challenges in the organization - requiring key leaders to drive change management to successfully adopt management practices in order to ensure organizational success. Taireh was instrumental in this effort, and her impact, accomplishments, and ability to drive results was quickly recognized by the senior management team, leading to her promotion to her current role.

As a member of the company’s U.S. leadership team, Taireh continues to contribute to the definition of the strategy and vision for the global company and takes part in key business decisions. In addition, she is a strong champion of the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives in the U.S. In that capacity, she mentors young women at the company, has led efforts to recognize and celebrate International Women’s Day within the business, and was the driving force behind the company’s modernizing of its paid parental leave policy. Throughout the unique challenges confronted by our society this past year, Taireh has been an ardent advocate for URW’s efforts to support community healing to the greatest degree possible. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the company launched its #WestfieldCares initiative - a program dedicated to reaching out and giving back to those most vulnerable to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic - as well as encouraging others to do the same. As part of this effort, URW has been supporting and working alongside more than 100 NGOs, nonprofits, and community organizations nationwide to help drive awareness and marshal resources for those in need.