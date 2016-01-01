Honoree: Jeffrey Plumer

General Counsel

Evolus

University of California, Davis School of Law

Jeff Plumer serves as general counsel of Newport Beach-based Evolus, Inc. Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau, the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics. Plumer first joined and served as the vice president of legal since Evolus’ initial public offering in 2018. He has been instrumental in achieving key company milestones including the Evolus IPO and subsequent financing rounds to fund the commercial launch of Jeuveau. Most recently and notably, in February of 2021, Plumer led the efforts for agreements to fully resolve all outstanding litigation. The future of Evolus was dependent on the successful outcome of this unique case and due to Plumer’s expertise and legal savviness, Evolus was able to successfully reach agreements to keep Jeuveau on the U.S. market.

Plumer first joined and served as the vice president of legal since Evolus’ initial public offering in 2018. He transferred to Evolus upon its IPO after serving as the vice president of legal to Evolus’ sole stockholder from 2014 to early 2018 and was promoted to general counsel in October 2020. Earlier in his career, he practiced as a corporate securities and mergers & acquisitions attorney at K&L Gates LLP. He has been a critical ingredient to Evolus’ success from inception to ITC cases and beyond. In all areas, he acts with impeccable integrity and embodies Evolus’ culture of transparency and impact. The past two years have taken many unexpected turns for Evolus and Plumer has successfully navigated the waters at every turn. His leadership, influence and legal guidance have, and continue, to clear the runway for Evolus as the company follows an upward trajectory in the beauty space. The future is bright at Evolus in large part due to Plumer’s many contributions.