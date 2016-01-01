Partner

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Columbia University School of Law

Litigation

A Southern California native, Jason Russell is the new head of Skadden’s Los Angeles office. He has earned a reputation as a highly skilled litigator with particular experience litigating some of the most high-profile cases in sports and entertainment and consumer products, as well as complex class actions. Known widely for being a relatable and persuasive orator, Russell has defended high-profile clients in their most critical and diverse matters. Russell has long been a champion of important Los Angeles community initiatives, focusing on helping the disenfranchised and combatting prejudice. He is an Advisory Board Member for Facing History and Ourselves, which engages students of diverse backgrounds in an examination of racism and prejudice in order to promote a more humane and informed citizenry