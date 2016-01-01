Partner

Keller/Anderle LLP

UC Hastings College of Law

Litigation

Jennifer Keller is one of America’s most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white-collar cases. Chambers USA and Chambers Global rank her among the top commercial litigators in the nation, quoting sources who describe her as “the consummate trial lawyer,” “brilliant, hard-working and a true problem-solver,” and “widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California.” She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. Jennifer is also a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 33 attorneys so honored throughout the years.