Jonathan A. Hyman is a partner in Knobbe Martens’ Los Angeles office and is also co-chair of the firm’s CBD and Legal Cannabis Group. Hyman’s practice includes domestic and foreign trademark prosecution, enforcement and clearance, proceedings before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, intellectual property licensing, copyrights, rights of publicity, domain name disputes, entertainment law and client counseling. He also frequently conducts in-house seminars to help clients manage and protect trademark portfolios. He currently represents clients in a wide range of industries and fields, including entertainment, sports, fashion and apparel, retail, technology, food and beverage, legal and medicinal cannabis and CBD, cosmetics, financial services, restaurants and hospitality, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, software and e-commerce. He excels at helping companies protect assets and increase value for capital raises/strategic exits.