Partner

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Harvard Law School

Labor & Employment

As the leader of Skadden’s West Coast Labor practice, Karen Corman advises clients on a vast range of complex labor and employment matters, including litigation and dispute resolution, compliance and issues arising in corporate transactions. In addition, Corman defends employers in federal and state court in individual and class action wage and hour, discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wrongful discharge litigation, as well as in arbitration and mediation. She often is called to counsel employers and boards of directors on employment and separation agreements, internal investigations and settlement of threatened claims, many involving executive or senior-level employees. Corman is often involved in highly sensitive and discreet matters in connection with discrimination, harassment and retaliatory or wrongful discharge disputes, as well as in internal investigations and executive severance negotiations.

