Partner & Chair of the Employment Department

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP - L.A.

University of Illinois College of Law

Labor & Employment

Kerry Garvis Wright applies her tenacity, ingenuity and results-oriented approach to her clients’ legal problems, and she has emerged as her own force in the legal community. As a leading entertainment and employment attorney, Wright regularly works with clients’ general counsel, who call on her for advice regarding problems ranging from the more mundane to issues involving emerging, cutting-edge principles of law. Wright has tried a remarkable number of high-stakes cases on behalf of celebrities, production companies and other leading businesses in the entertainment world, and even athletes. She enjoys the practice she has, which includes both entertainment and employment litigation. While it may seem strange that the two seemingly distinct types of practices can co-exist, Wright believes they actually complement one another and enjoy many parallels.