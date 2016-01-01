Lisa Meyer

Founding Partner

Meyer Olson Lowy Meyers

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Lisa Helfend Meyer is recognized as a strong litigator and trial attorney who achieves favorable outcomes for her clients in high stakes divorce and custody disputes. She founded Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers to bring a strong female presence to family law. She recently served as lead trial lawyer in a case of first impression where the Court of Appeal held that stock options must be recognized as income for purposes of child support when conferred upon and available to the employee, regardless of whether the parent elects to exercise the option and sell the shares. She was also lead attorney in an international move-away case resulting in a mother being able to move with a minor child to Israel.