Managing Partner

The Sohagi Law Group, PLC

Loyola Law School

Corporate

Margaret Moore Sohagi’s practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Sohagi provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff and appointed elected officials. When necessary, she zealously defends lead agencies’ land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions. As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California’s Continuing Judicial Studies Program, Sohagi has the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. Her prior career as a city planner gives her invaluable insight into the intricacies of complex project development and review.