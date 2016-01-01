Mark E. Powell

Partner

Holland & Knight

Mercer University - Walter F. George School of Law

Corporate

Mark Powell is an attorney and a certified specialist in estate planning, trust, and probate law with the California Bar Board of Legal Specialization in Holland & Knight’s Los Angeles and Orange County offices. Powell routinely asks his clients to spend time identifying their motivations and values and, armed with those details, facilitates discussions with clients’ children and other beneficiaries about wealth and values with a goal to create plans that achieve his clients’ objectives while remaining meaningful and relevant to future generations. These discussions are critical when individuals want to ensure that their wealth will help, not hurt, their children and grandchildren or more distant generations. Powell also provides charitable planning advice for both donors and charities.