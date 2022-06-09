Mary Lynn K. Coffee

Partner, Environment & Land Use Group

Nossaman

University of Texas at Austin School of Law

LITIGATION

Mary Lynn Coffee has extensive experience providing legal and regulatory advice and counsel complying with and permitting under CEQA, NEPA and state and federal water quality, wetlands, endangered species and other natural resource protection laws. Her experience includes successfully negotiating, obtaining and defending, or administratively challenging and moderating, the requirements of NEPA/CEQA clearances and environmental permits for large public water, transit, transportation, energy and logistics infrastructure projects totaling more than $11.5 billion in capital costs and for more than 28 privately developed master planned communities encompassing more than 95,000 acres throughout California.

Coffee has successfully obtained scores of federal Clean Water Act (CWA) permits, CWA water quality certifications, California Porter-Cologne Water Quality Control Act Waste Discharge Requirements for dredge and fill, and Cal. Fish and Game Code streambed alteration agreements. Her extensive experience includes work on behalf of public agencies such as Ventura Water and the Port of Long Beach.