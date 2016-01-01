Attorney At Law, Principal

Mitchell Tsai Law Firm

Lewis & Clark Law School

Litigation

Mitchell Tsai is a Pasadena-based, public-interest, environmental and land use attorney who focuses on representing public-interest organizations in environmental and land use matters. Tsai’s law firm primarily practices litigation to enforce the California Environmental Quality Act, National Environmental PolicyAct, as well as the state’s Planning and Zoning Law. At a time when California is hoping to lead the global fight against climate change through policy changes in Sacramento, attorney Mitchell Tsai is ratcheting up some groundbreaking land use agreements that will help the state reach its ambitious emissions targets. In the last year alone, Tsai’s public-interest environmental law firm has recorded litigation victories for its environment, neighborhood and non-profit groups - victories that will fight climate change, protect habitat and increase affordable housing in L.A. County.