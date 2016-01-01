Partner, Partner in Charge of the L.A. Office

Lathrop GPM LLP

Loyola Law School

Litigation

With over 40 years of experience, Nancy Sher Cohen leads Lathrop GPM’s Insurance Recovery & Counseling practice team, is the partner in charge of the firm’s Los Angeles office and is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Cohen practices in the areas of insurance coverage, product liability, toxic and mass tort, class actions and general commercial litigation. Her insurance practice includes prosecuting insurance coverage cases, providing counsel to clients with regard to designing insurance coverage strategies, conducting policy review, advising on policy implications resulting from a merger or acquisition and other insurance-related issues. She has been lead counsel in the prosecution of many insurance coverage lawsuits related to life insurance claims and environmental and product liabilities, resulting in recoveries well in excess of $1.5 billion.