Office Managing Principal

Jackson Lewis PC

University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law

Labor & Employment

Nicky Jatana is the office managing principal of the Los Angeles office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Her practice focuses on employment litigation, as well as on advising employers regarding daily workplace issues. Jatana has significant trial and arbitration experience and has spent the majority of her career focusing on complex and class action litigation in wage and hour matters and alleged FairCreditReporting Act violations. She frequently litigates wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, breach of contract, and other labor and employment-related matters. She also provides day-to-day counseling and conducts various employment-related training for clients. She frequently speaks publicly on a multitude of employment law topics. Jatana’s experience includes handling employment matters from both in-house counsel and outside counsel perspectives. She practices in both state and federal courts.