Paul S. Chan is the managing principal of Bird Marella. His practice focuses on the trial and arbitration of complex business disputes, including commercial fraud, class action, securities, and intellectual property litigation. He also represents companies and individuals in regulatory and parallel civil/criminal investigations. A graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard College, Chan has particular expertise litigating cases involving the False Claims Act, civil RICO statute, unfair competition and theft of trade secrets. His clients include Fortune 500 corporations, major financial institutions, and emerging technology companies. He also has extensive trial experience. In over 25 years of practice, he has successfully tried numerous jury trials, bench trials, and binding arbitrations before both commercial and securities arbitration tribunals.

