Peter Strotz

Peter A. Strotz, the founding and managing partner of King & Spalding’s Los Angeles office, has been litigating tort, product liability, and commercial matters for over 30 years and has first-chaired dozens of trials in courts throughout California and the U.S. His practice focuses on complex litigation involving novel medical, scientific and legal issues for global manufacturing companies, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, oil, gas, engineered and specialty materials, paints, and coatings companies. He has acted as national, regional and local trial counsel in a variety of pharmaceutical, products, commercial, antitrust, and toxic tort matters. He has overseen the firm’s tremendous growth in the Los Angeles market since 2011, growing from three lawyers in a temporary space to over 60 lawyers and over 20 staff.