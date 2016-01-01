Reuben Camper Cahn

Partner

Keller/Anderle LLP

Yale Law School

Litigation

Reuben Cahn is a courtroom advocate of rare experience and ability. A Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, he has tried over 100 cases to jury verdict and has argued twice before the Supreme Court in addition to numerous arguments before both the 9th and 11th Circuits. Cahn has defended a wide range of matters, involving tax, public corruption, fraud, money laundering, RICO, Continuing Criminal Enterprise charges and virtually every other type of white-collar case. He has been the lead counsel in federal capital cases. Cahn focuses on commercial litigation, white collar criminal defense, and appeals, bringing to his clients the energy and experience honed in countless jury trials, and in arguments before federal appellate courts and the highest court in the land.