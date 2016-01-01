Founding Partner

Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Richard B. Kendall, a founding partner of Kendall Brill & Kelly law firm, has been the lead counsel in one of Hollywood’s most significant lawsuits in memory, the dispute between talent agencies and writers, as well as serving as board chair for the groundbreaking Broad Stage as it navigated the pandemic. In December, Kendall secured a settlement for Creative Artists Agency in a major lawsuit filed by Writers Guild of America (WGA) and eight individual writers, alleging breaches of fiduciary duty, constructive fraud, and violations of the Unfair Competition Law related to the use of agency packaging fees and the corresponding lawsuit filed by CAA against the WGA for antitrust violations. The litigation impacts the way Hollywood does business and will do business in the future.