Founding Partner

Kaplan Marino

Pepperdine University School of Law

Litigation

Criminal defense attorney Richard D. Kaplan manages serious criminal charges that threaten the livelihood and reputations of white-collar clients, including high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, corporations and their officers and executives. Kaplan’s creative strategies during negotiations with authorities have led to numerous acquittals, no-charges-filed, probation and record expungement outcomes for clients. His experience includes a range of allegations: fraud, narcotics, vehicular manslaughter, and domestic violence, among others. Several recent representations have involved #MeToo allegations, building code violations and overcharging claims issued by weights and measures agencies. He has built productive relationships across the legal profession, from the Los Angeles County and City Prosecuting Agencies to the U.S. Department of Justice to the NationalConference of Bar Presidents, where he serves as a member of its executive counsel.